Price of commercial LPG cylinder spiked by Rs 48.50 ahead of festive season, effective today

Oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 48.50 hike in the price of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders ahead of the festive season.

The price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 12. However, the domestic LPG cylinders remain unaffected by this change.

The cost of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinders remains at Rs 803.

As per the information available on Indian Oil’s website, the price increase will take effect from October 1.

Notably, on September 1, oil marketing companies had raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 39.

The new price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders is Rs 1,740 in Delhi; Rs 1,850 in Kolkata; Rs 1,692 in Mumbai; and Rs 1,903 in Chennai. The revised prices will impact businesses, raising operational costs as they prepare for the approaching festive season.

The revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations.

In July too, oil companies reduced commercial LPG prices by Rs 30. This decision is influenced by various factors, including international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics.