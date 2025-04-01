Commercial LPG cylinders price cut down by Rs 41; effective April 1

A move that is set to bring relief to industries and businesses that rely heavily on cooking fuel, the oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 41 cut in the prices of 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, effective 1 April.

As per the reports, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking remain unchanged in this revision.

With the new changes coming into force, the retail sale price of the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,762, in Mumbai the price is Rs 1,714.50, while in Kolkata it stands at Rs 1,872 and in Chennai, it is Rs 1,924.50.

Notably, the previous revisions came on 1 March, when commercial LPG prices were hiked by Rs 6 after a reduction of Rs 7 in February.

LPG prices vary from state to state, depending on local taxes and transportation costs. Oil companies revise the prices of commercial LPG cylinders regularly, based on several factors, including international crude oil prices.

The price adjustment will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments.