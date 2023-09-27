Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 campaign at NMDC

NMDC, a prominent public sector company, conducted a training programme as part of its Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 campaign.

The programme was led by the company’s Chief Vigilance Officer B Vishwanath (IRSS), who highlighted the role of the Central Vigilance Commission’s guidelines in achieving fair, ethical, and sustainable development.

Speaking to the participants, B Vishwanath said, “VAW 2023 urges public officials to take advantage of new technologies in enhancing accountability and efficiency.”

He encouraged the NMDC employees to be early adopters of these developments to meet the current and future requirements as the domestic iron and steel industry matures.

The training program started on Monday with an interactive session with Dr UpendraVennam, CVO, BDL and MIDHANI on “Inquiry Officer and Presenting Officer”. He explained the process of disciplinary proceedings in detail, describing the responsibilities of the inquiry officer and presenting officer while emphasising on the relevant provisions of the Constitution and DoPT Rules.

Ms. Anita Barik, Deputy CVO, South Central Railway conducted the following session of the day. She explained the need for preventive vigilance and recommended a practical approach towards building vigilant and efficient work cultures through real-world examples and the application of these rules in action.

On Tuesday, Kanwalpreet, Director (Procurement Policy Division), DoE, Ministry of Finance addressed the participants on the essential principles of public procurement. He then elaborated on the significance of documenting communications and keeping records as he described the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme of the Government of India.

During the next session, Sushil Daga, an Amicus Legal and visiting faculty of various reputed institutes, facilitated a discussion on ‘Arbitration and Conciliation Act’. He spoke on the rationale behind its modifications and explained pertinent clauses of the Contract Act and other related statutes.

Through a video message, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC appreciated the efforts of the company’s Vigilance Department in curating these Capacity Building Programmes for the employees. Addressing the participants, he said, “I encourage everyone to take ownership of their work, nurture their skills, and ensure that our decision-making is informed and accountable.”