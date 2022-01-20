POWERGRID rated ‘Excellent’ in MoU FY 2020-21 signed with Ministry of Power

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Ministry of Power, Government of India has been rated ‘Excellent’ (Score 98.41) in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for FY 2020-21 signed with Ministry of Power (MoP). POWERGRID has been consistently rated ‘Excellent’ under MoU since first MoU for FY 1993-94.

As of December 2021, POWERGRID is owning and operates about 1,72,192 ckm transmission lines and 264 Sub-stations with a transformation capacity of about 4,69,607 MVA. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%.