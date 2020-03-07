On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said with over 6,200 stores in 700 districts across India, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is probably the biggest retail pharma chain in the world.

“With more than 6,200 stores in 700 districts across India, makes it probably the biggest retail pharma chain in the world. Apart from affordable medicines, the scheme has also thrust self-employment,” Shah said on Saturday.

Shah said keeping in mind the poor and to help reduce the burden of high medication cost, Modi government has been providing quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses under PMBJP.

“Medicines under this scheme are 50 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper as compared to the average market price,” said Shah adding that the yojana has led to a saving of approx Rs 2,200 crore for the common citizens.

Jan Aushadhi Diwas is celebrated on March 7 to provide further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines.

The scheme was launched with an objective of making high-quality medicines available to all at an affordable price, especially to the poor and underprivileged, through exclusive outlets of Jan Aushadhi Medical Stores.

