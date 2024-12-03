Plans to develop Goa as cargo and cruise hub

The Centre, in coordination with the Goa government, is developing the state as a major cargo and cruise destination. Under the Sagarmala Scheme, an international and domestic cruise terminal along with a ferry terminal has been developed at Goa.

The Central Government has developed an International and Domestic Cruise Terminal, along with a Ferry Terminal at Mormugao Port, Goa, with an estimated project cost of Rs 101.72 crore.

The project is scheduled for completion by March. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is also preparing DPRs for nine coastal jetties in Goa to boost cargo volume, reduce traffic, and improve inland transport.

Efforts to increase cargo include building new terminals, expanding existing ones, enhancing connectivity, upgrading equipment, and promoting coastal shipping through subsidies and reduced charges. To further boost cruise activities, the Central Government launched the Cruise Bharat Mission in 2024.

The expected economic impacts of such development like creating jobs in transportation, hospitality, retail, and tourism, boosting local business revenue. It also improves local connectivity through enhanced inland waterway services, including ferry and RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) services, enabled by integrated cruise circuits.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.