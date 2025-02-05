Centre finds Odisha’s 6 national waterways feasible for cargo, passenger movement

The Centre has found six national waterways projects feasible for cargo and passenger movement besides promotion of cruise tourism.

“Based on the outcome of Techno-Economic Feasibility Study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the National Waterways, six National Waterways in Odisha have been found feasible for cargo and passenger movement after consultation with the Odisha Government”, the Union Minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The NW-5 has been found viable for the development of infrastructure for evacuation of coal through Talcher coalfields and providing connectivity to Pankapal Industrial area with the ports of Dhamra and Paradip with an annual cargo carrying capacity of 30 MMTPA, the Minister said.

There will be a provision of floating jetty along with navigational aids for promoting river cruise tourism across Bhitarkanika forest in the proposed NW-14 over Baitarni River.

The National Waterways -22 over Birupa-BadiGenguti-Brahmani River System has been found to be technically and economically. The NW will have the necessary infrastructure like floating jetties at each site, fairway and navigational aids to promote river cruise tourism connecting the ‘Diamond Triangle’ of the “Ratnagiri-Udayagiri-Lalitgiri” Buddhist monastery complexes.

NW-23 over Buddhabalanga River system will be equipped with the required infrastructure i.e. floating jetties at 2 locations along with navigational aids to promote river cruise tourism from hidden beach (Chandipur) to Balasore city.

The NW-64 over Mahanadi River will maintain the fairway to Class-VII standard (carrying capacity of 2000 DWT vessels) and provisioning of navigational aids along with passenger jetties for Bahakud-Musadia ferry service.

Besides, the NW-96 over Subarnarekha River will have necessary infrastructure i.e. floating jetties at 3 locations along with navigational aids to promote river cruise tourism from Pantei Ghatto Bichitrapur Mangroves and BhusandeswaraTemple(Asia’s largest Shivlingam) and adjoining Digha Sea Beach (West Bengal).

Furthermore, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has initiated action for setting up a fixed jetty on behalf of IFFCO on Mahanadi River (NW-64), the Minister further stated in the reply.