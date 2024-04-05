SMP handles record cargo in 2023-24

In its 154-year history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata), including Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) achieved a milestone in the fiscal year 2023-24 by handling 66.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo, marking a 1.11% increase from the previous record of 65.66 million metric tonnes moved in 2022-23.

Rathendra Raman, chairperson, SMP, Kolkata attributed this unprecedented throughput to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilization. Highlighting HDC’s significant contribution, Mr Raman noted that the HDC handled 49.54 MMT in FY 2023-24, marking its highest cargo volume ever since its inception and surpassing the previous record of 48.608 MMT in FY 2022-23, representing an increase of 1.91%. Meanwhile, KDS managed 16.856 MMT of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 MMT in 2022-23.

