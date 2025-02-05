Substantial increase in cargo handled at major airports

The cargo handled at Major Ports has increased from 581.34 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 819.23 million tonnes in FY 2023-24, a CAGR of 3.5 % which is comparable to global standards.

During 2023-24, the cargo handled consisted of 33.80% liquid bulk, 44.04% dry bulk, and 22.16% container cargo.

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that infrastructure development and capacity augmentation of major ports is a continuous process. It involves the construction of new berths and terminals, mechanisation of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting larger vessels, development of road and rail connectivity, etc. Further, Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra has been approved to be developed as the mega container port in the country catering the requirement of handling new generation mega size container vessels.

Based on consultation with major ports, state maritime boards, Ministry of Railway and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 107 road and rail connectivity infrastructure gaps for major and non-major ports have been identified and included in the Comprehensive Port Connectivity Plan (CPCP) prepared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in September 2022. These projects aim to enhance connectivity between ports and domestic production/consumption centres.