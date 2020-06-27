Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre and by 21 paise respectively on Saturday, as oil companies continued to raise fuel rates in line with the costs.

This latest price hike has brought the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11.01 for diesel.

Petrol price on Saturday in the national capital was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, as per state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 86.91 per litre to Rs 87.14, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 78.71 from Rs 78.51.

On Friday the petrol price was hiked by 21 paise per litre and that of diesel by 17 paise per litre.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price, has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks since June 7.

On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates