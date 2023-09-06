Pepsico to invest Rs 778 cr in Assam

PepsiCo India announced its plan on Wednesday to invest Rs 778 crore in establishing its first food-focused manufacturing facility in Assam.

This strategic move aims to improve market accessibility in the northeastern region of India.

The proposed manufacturing plant, which spans 44.2 acres in Nalbari, is slated to commence operations in 2025 and is expected to create employment opportunities for 500 individuals.

The company has set a target of sourcing 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from Assam to produce its renowned Lay’s brand.

Additionally, the plant’s operation will drive the demand for cold storage capacity, estimated at 60,000 tonnes over the coming years, as stated by the company.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia, highlighted India’s position as one of the fastest-growing markets for PepsiCo in the AMESA region. He emphasized the importance of expanding capacity in the country, where PepsiCo initiated operations in 1989.

Willemsen stated: “India is among the fastest growing markets for PepsiCo in AMESA region, and we are committed to invest in the nation to build capacity. Our first foods manufacturing plant in Assam is a testament of our long-term vision and unwavering support to the economic growth of the country by creating an equitable and sustainable ecosystem.”

PepsiCo India also entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Skill Development Mission and the Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training to enhance the employability of women in the region.

The manufacturing plant is anticipated to create opportunities for the MSME industry, including the production of packaging materials such as laminates, cartons, scrap, and other local ancillary products.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, stated: “Through the creation of employment opportunities and by empowering the farming community, our aim is to support the government’s drive for self-sufficiency in potato production. Our skilling initiatives will further focus on fostering an ecosystem of economic empowerment for the women of Assam, equipping them with essential training and parity in opportunities.”