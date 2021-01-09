India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall welcomed the New Year with the final edition of Maha Shopping Festival till January 14. The company has partnered with American Express & Federal Bank to offer a 10% cashback on all debit and credit card payments.

The company is also offering attractive EMI offers on all American Express credit card transactions. Paytm Mall, during this festive season, has had tied up with several leading banks to offer massive deals and discounts.

The company is offering massive deals on all Apple products including iPhones, Air pods, and smartwatches. It is also giving exclusive discounts on other popular smartphones from brands including Samsung, OPPO, at a starting price of Rs 5,000.

Furthermore, leading laptop brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, and others will be offered at the best prices online at over 40 per cent discount along with a cashback. Customers would be getting the best in class prices on over 5000 brands & 10000 sellers.

Paytm Mall would also offer generous discounts on leading apparel, footwear, and accessories range. Menswear from Mufti, Van Heusen, Park Avenue, US Polo Association among others would be available at a 50% minimum discount throughout their online collection.

Women’s wear across 10,000 styles will be offered at half the list price. A minimum 60% discount on footwear brands including Red Tape, Puma, Adidas, and Lotto on over 5000 SKUs is being offered. Latest smartwatches from top brands such as Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Amazfit, Oppo are also available at attractive prices with almost Rs 7,000 in cashback.

A flat 15% cashback is available on consumer electronics such as wired and Bluetooth headphones, speakers, hard disks, power banks, and more across popular brands including boAT, Boult Audio, Portronics, San Disk, Seagate, etc.

Paytm Mall is also offering up to 60% discount on personal grooming products as well. The company is also offering heavy discounts and cashback across Home and Kitchen products. Paytm Mall is offering free delivery on over 1.5 lakh products.