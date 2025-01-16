Number of e-services across India increases to 18,500

The number of e-Services across India has increased in 2024 to 18,500, 74 per cent of the total services being delivered as e-Services. This has come to the fore during a meeting convened by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) with Right to Services (RTS) chief commissioners and commissioners from states/Union Territories (UTs) for exchange of best practices and improve service delivery by promotion of e-services to bring citizens and government closer using technology.

The best practices shared during the meeting included the auto-appeal system of RTS Commission Haryana, Raj Sampark 181 call centre of Rajasthan and the Bihar Prasahsanik Sudhar Mission Society of Bihar. The meeting was chaired by Secretary DARPG and attended by RTS Chief Commissioners/ Commissioners of several states.

The DARPG had curated a plenary session of RTS Chief Commissioners/ Commissioners at the 27th National e-Governance Conference Mumbai and improving e-services are part of the Mumbai declaration’s roadmap for e-Governance.

