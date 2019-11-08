Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker on Thursday said that the airline carrier has no interest in buying stakes in Air India, as the government plans roadshows in Singapore and London to entice investors for the Indian national carrier’s disinvestment.

On Thursday, Indigo and Qatar inked a one-way codeshare agreement, where the latter will be able to book seats on the former’s flights headed to specific locations.

“We have no interest in buying stake in Air India. We are interested in buying stake in IndiGo, but this is not the right time as issues among promoters are yet to be resolved,” said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

Indigo is India’s largest airline with 48 per cent domestic air market share. IndiGo promoters – InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia – have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

(With input from agencies)