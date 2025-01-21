Northeast direct selling industry records 16% growth

The direct selling industry in the Northeast has achieved 16% growth with the total sales crossing Rs 1,854 crore in 2022-23, according to the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

Assam leads the region, contributing Rs 1,009 crore in sales and a 4.7% national market share, supported by 2.4 lakh direct sellers, IDSA said in an interaction with the media here..

Advertisement

The remaining seven states collectively contributed Rs 845 crore, with Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim showing notable growth rates of 31%, 22.7%, and 25%, respectively.

Advertisement

Forty-five women entrepreneurs from the region were honored for their contributions to the sector.

IDSA Chairman Vivek Katoch highlighted the region’s potential, calling it a key market for direct selling in India.

The region, which accounts for 8.7% of the Rs 21,282 crore national turnover of the direct selling industry (DSI), provides self-income opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers, the IDSA said.

Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, rules the roost with Rs 1,009 crore in sales, 13% YOY growth, and a4.7% national market share, supported by over 2.4 lakh direct sellers.

Combined, the other seven states contribute Rs 845 crore: Nagaland Rs227 crore, Mizoram Rs 156 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 78 crore, Tripura Rs 72 crore, Meghalaya Rs 19 crore, and Sikkim Rs 5 crore.

Notable growth rates were seen in Mizoram (31%), Sikkim (25%), Nagaland (22.7%), and Manipur (20%).