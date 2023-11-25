Noida International Airport signs MoU with IndiGo to become airport’s launch carrier

Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with IndiGo, India’s airline carrier.

With this development, IndiGo becomes the inaugural or launch carrier for the airport, accentuating its commitment to support the rapidly growing Indian aviation market.

Under this arrangement, NIA and IndiGo will work together towards developing and strengthening the air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The partnership will also explore new and innovative ideas, aimed at gaining operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience.

Partnership with IndiGo, India’s largest airline that is amongst the fastest growing airlines in the world, will offer a vast route network to the travelling public and enhance business opportunities in the region.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, “We are excited to sign this MoU with IndiGo, which has a strong base both in domestic and international markets. The partnership between NIA and IndiGo will not only help bolster air connectivity but also innovate, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for our customers alike.”

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to announce our MoU with Noida International Airport, to become the launch carrier at the upcoming airport. As India’s leading airline, IndiGo has always been at the forefront of enhancing connectivity and giving wings to the nation.”

“Our operations at NIA will provide the people of Uttar Pradesh with seamless connectivity across our unparalleled network. We look forward to the inauguration of the new airport in 2024 and will continue to work with NIA management to explore innovative ways to deliver an affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience across the 6E network.”

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway, and one terminal with the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year.