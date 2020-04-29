In order to combat with the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic caused financial crisis, Britannia Industries Ltd has come up with a WhatsApp-based Store Locator service that will enable its customers to find their favourite Britannia products in stores nearby.

Britannia is a statement said, “given the context of the ongoing lockdown, the GPS-based Chatbot publishes a list of stores near the consumer’s current location, which have been recently serviced by the company.”

Managing Director of Britannia Industries, Varun Berry said, “The high degree of familiarity that the Indian consumers have with WhatsApp makes it an ideal platform to reach a wide demographic of consumers.”

The statement further said that the technology solution has been built to swiftly respond to the surge in consumer demand and the consumers’ increasing need to find the range of Britannia products at close proximity to where they reside.

With this service, country’s popular gourmet company can now reach out to thousands of WhatsApp users across the country.

“Given the ongoing lockdown, our teams are constantly innovating to ensure high accessibility to our products, across geographies and town classes. The WhatsApp Chatbot is one such timely solution built to help consumers discover our products in their neighborhood,” added Berry.

During the Lockdown, several FMCG makers are trying to reach the customers and even to deliver the goods at their door step through app-based online aggregators.

This falls in line with the government's decision to allow all standalone shops and those in residential areas that sell goods to reopen with restrictions.

Earlier this month, Britannia had announced to partner Dunzo, an online delivery platform, to deliver its range of essential products which includes biscuits and dairy whitener, among others to its consumers.