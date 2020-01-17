Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is truly going to live up to its reputation as it will now have malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants that can stay open for 24×7 hours, but without serving alcohol, said the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) in a statement.

The decision was taken during a meeting called by the State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday.

In order to make the decision a reality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have identified several such establishments across the busy city which fall under ‘gated communities’.

Gated communities are referred to localities that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, ensures safety of visitors, and where noise is curtailed.

“As stakeholders and the apex body of hotels and restaurants in the State, the HRAWI welcomes the move wholeheartedly, said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) adding, “This decision holds the potential to increase employment opportunities by at least 25 per cent in the city and eventually across the State. This is a definite boost to tourism and economy, and will help the hospitality sector to emerge even stronger. The implementation is now up to the stakeholders and how quickly they implement it.”

The meeting was attended by civic chief and commissioner of police Sanjay Barve and representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

As per the statement, the functioning of malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants for 24×7 hours will come into effect from January 26.

(With input from agencies)