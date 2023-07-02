Who is Rahul Kanal? Aaditya Thackeray’s Former Aide and Bollywood Connection Makes Shocking Political Move

In a surprising turn of events, Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, has been dealing a blow as his close associate Rahul Kanal has decided to switch sides and join the Shinde faction just ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in Mumbai. As the news of this betrayal grabs headlines and piques curiosity about Rahul Kanal’s identity, let’s delve into what we know about him.

Rahul Kanal was a significant member of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and shared a strong personal and professional bond with Aaditya Thackeray. His association with Shiv Sena began with the youth wing, Yuva Sena, and he remained with Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership for the past decade.

On Saturday, Rahul Kanal, along with several other Sena workers, joined the Shinde group, causing a stir within the Uddhav faction. Some leaders downplayed Rahul Kanal’s departure, questioning the significance of his exit and how he came to be associated with the party.

Known to have connections with Bollywood stars, Rahul Kanal is a familiar face in Bandra and among the celebrity circle. He is the owner of Bhaijaanz restaurant, named after Salman Khan, and it is reported that Salman himself frequents the place as a tribute to the thoughtful choice of name. Rahul Kanal had also been preparing to contest the Assembly election from Bandra West.

Apart from his business ventures, Rahul Kanal has invested in the development sector and operates a non-governmental organization called I Love Mumbai. He previously served as a trustee of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. Last year, his residence was searched by the income tax department, which brought him under scrutiny.

Rahul Kanal’s social media posts often expressed his admiration for the Thackeray family, particularly Aaditya. Their warm relationship was evident, but it seems to have been shaken by recent events. The rift began a few days ago when Rahul Kanal left the WhatsApp group of the Yuva Sena core committee, signaling the growing divide.

As the political landscape in Mumbai undergoes significant shifts, Rahul Kanal’s defection has raised eyebrows and set the stage for an intriguing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.