Global index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced changes to MSCI India index last night wherein it added eight stocks in the index, while decided to delete as many as six counters.

The eight additions MSCI India Index were: Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC Asset Management, ICICI Prudential Life, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Info Edge (India), SBI Life Insurance Co and Siemens India, MSCI said in a statement.

The semi-annual rebalancing of the global index was announced late on Thursday and the changes to the MSCI India Index will come into effect after November 26.

Those six deleted were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Vodafone-Idea Ltd and Yes Bank.

(With input from agencies)