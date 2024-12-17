Mizoram joins Northeast Rubber Race with 4,000 Hectare plantation initiative

Taking inspiration from the success stories of other Northeastern states, the Mizoram government has announced the launch of Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, a major initiative aimed at promoting large-scale rubber cultivation across the state.

Slated to begin in the 2025-26 financial year, the mission will see the cultivation of 1,000 hectares annually, benefiting 1,000 farmers each year. By the end of its first phase, the program envisions developing 4,000 hectares of rubber plantations, providing a sustainable boost to rural livelihoods and improving the economic prospects of farming communities in Mizoram.

Advertisement

The state government is optimistic that Mizoram’s favourable agro-climatic conditions will help position the state as a significant contributor to India’s rubber production landscape.

Advertisement

Mizoram’s Rubber Mission draws inspiration from the success of neighbouring states in the Northeast, which have emerged as key players in India’s natural rubber sector. Tripura, regarded as the ‘second rubber capital of India’, has over 85,000 hectares under cultivation, producing nearly 90,000 metric tonnes annually.

Thousands of small farmers have benefited from state support, technical training, and the Rubber Board of India’s assistance.

In Assam, districts such as Cachar, Hailakandi, and Goalpara have witnessed a rise in rubber plantations, providing farmers with a profitable alternative to traditional jhum cultivation.

States like Meghalaya and Nagaland have also seen success, with farmers adopting rubber farming as a sustainable income source, supported by central and state-level programs.

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma highlighted the Rubber Mission as a vital step toward self-reliance and economic empowerment for Mizoram’s farmers. The initiative will not only diversify agricultural practices but also reduce dependency on traditional crops, tapping into high-value commercial cultivation.

To ensure success, the state government will provide technical support, training, and financial assistance to farmers, alongside opportunities for value chain development, such as processing and marketing facilities.

The Rubber Mission is expected to transform Mizoram’s agricultural economy, reduce rural poverty, and establish the state as a competitive player in India’s rubber sector.