Govt advises coaching centres to adhere to guidelines for preventing misleading ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has advised coaching centres to strictly adhere to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.

The CCPA has clearly outlined that it is essential for the coaching centres to ensure that their representations are accurate, clear, and free from misleading claims or the concealment of important information from consumers.

Advertisement

Additionally, coaching centres should avoid making assurances of guaranteed success. Coaching centres must clearly disclose key details in their advertisements, including the student’s name, rank, course type, and whether the course was paid. Disclaimers must be prominently displayed in the same font size as other important information to ensure consumers are not misled.

Advertisement

Following the recent declaration of results for examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, the CCPA observed that coaching centres are not adhering to the Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.

Considering the violation of the Act and the Guidelines, the CCPA recently has issued Notices to few coaching institutes pertaining to following issues: – Guaranteed placement/selection Assurance of rank in JEE/NEET, Violation of consumer rights, Misleading advertisement and Unfair trade practices including promised services not provided, admission cancelled but fee not refunded, deficiency in service, non/partial refund of fees.

These claims and practices, according to the CCPA, appear to be violating various provisions of the Act, including Sections 2(28) and 2 (47) of the Consumer Protection Act and Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in the Coaching Sector.

The Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024, were issued on 13 November 2024. These guidelines prohibit coaching centres from making false or misleading claims/advertisements to promote their services and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices. These guidelines represent a vital step toward preventing the exploitation of students and ensuring that they are not misled by false promises or compelled into unfair contracts. The guidelines are framed to enhance transparency and fairness in the sector, helping students and their families make informed decisions based on accurate and truthful information. These guidelines supplement existing regulations and further strengthen the regulatory framework governing advertisements in the coaching sector.

In a significant move to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in the coaching sector, the CCPA has, over the past three years, taken action against misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and violations of consumer rights by coaching centres.