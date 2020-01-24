With an aim to promote, guide and fund young entrepreneurs and students, an e-summit on ‘Addressing UN Sustainability Goals through Entrepreneurship’ is being organized in southern Hyderabad city of Telangana state.

The two-day event, starting from January 24, is aimed to bring together successful entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, policy makers and budding entrepreneurs for exchange of ideas and face to face discussions.

This is the first e-summit organized by Mahindra Ecole Centrale’s (MEC) Centre of Entrepreneurship & Innovation in partnership with Hyderabad Angels and AIC-IIIT.

“At the core of MEC’s vision lie Entrepreneurship and innovation. We focus on promoting a strong ecosystem by providing mentoring, networking and funding support. Our E-Summit is a concerted effort to provide an enabling environment wherein the young budding entrepreneurs can meet, learn and discuss their ideas. We are hopeful that some of these ideas would also be taken towards fruition”, said Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

During the event, students and participants will get to meet and with successful entrepreneurs, mentors and investors of the sector. Other than that, they also get to participate in a series of events targeted at furthering the entrepreneurial ecosystem.