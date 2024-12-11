Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices upto 4 pc from Jan

Maruti Suzuki is set to increase the prices of its car from January. The company said the move is to offset the impact of rising input costs and operational expenses. Country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said that it will hike prices of its model range by up to 4 per cent from January.

In a regulatory filing recently, Maruti Suzuki India said that in light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from January 2025. The company is having multiple popular brands under its banner namely Swift, Baleno, Wagon R, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Invicto, New Dzire that rule the Indian car market. The hike, which is set to vary depending on the model, will come into effect from Jan.1, 2025.

Also, on Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India said it plans to increase its overall service network to 8,000 touchpoints by 2030-31, with an aim to reach closer to its customers. “Our aim is to consistently deliver convenience and superior car ownership experience to our customers. One way is by reaching closer to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby,” Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said in a statement.

Currently Maruti Suzuki India has 5,240 touchpoints across NEXA as well as ARENA — the mass market retail chain.