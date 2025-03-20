Renault, Maruti Suzuki, others announce car price hike from April

Renault India on Thursday announced the increase in prices of its entire model range by up to 2 per cent from April. The extent of the increase will vary for different variants and models, the company said in a statement.

A few days back, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) also announced that it would be increasing the prices of its vehicles by up to 4 per cent, effective April 1, 2025. The decision comes in response to the escalating input costs and rising operational expenses, impacting the company’s profitability.

Renault India also said that the decision comes in response to the constantly increasing input costs that the company has been absorbing for a significant period.

Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said, “Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment.”

The company has been absorbing these costs for a long time to support customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable, he added.

Notably, the automaker noted that this is the first price hike announced by Renault India since February 2023.

However, for Maruti, this is the third instance of India’s largest passenger car manufacturer announcing a hike in the price of its vehicles after January and February this year. In January 2025, the company had hiked prices by 4 per cent, while the announcement was made for the same in December.

Other carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars, have already announced plans to hike vehicle prices from next month citing rising input costs.