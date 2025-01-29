Maruti Suzuki registers 12.6 pc YoY growth in Q3FY25

Automobile giant, Maruti Suzuki, recorded 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to Rs 3,525 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

The company has recorded Rs 3,130 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24). Its revenue rose 15.6% Y-o-Y to Rs 38,492.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 33,308.7 crore in Q3FY24.

Advertisement

At the operating level, Ebitda rose 14.4% Y-o-Y to Rs 4,470.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 3,907.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Advertisement

The earnings before interest,taxes, depreciation,and amoritization (EBITDA) margin remained flat to 11.6% in Q3FY25, as against 11.7% in Q3FY24. Maruti Suzuki sold 5,66,213 units during the quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,66,993 units while the company exported 99,220 units, the highest-ever in any quarter.

Maruti Suzuki, in its board meeting,has also approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025, it said in a regulatory filing.

Hisashi Takeuchi has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and was Joint Managing Director (Commercial) from April 2021 till his elevation.