Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced that it has recalled 9,925 cars of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis models citing a defect in the rear brake assembly pin.

The recall comes right after the company had the highest-ever sales in the second quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki stated that it suspects there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin and it may impact the brake performance in the long run. Besides, Safety concerns of customers also arise.

The company has offered to recall the suspected vehicles and replace the faulty part, free of cost.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin (Part), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run,” the company said.

“Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost,” it added.

Maruti Suzuki said parts for replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles.

Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post-inspection, the car company added.

Previously Maruti Suzuki had issued another recall of more than 5000 cars which were manufactured between May 4, 2022, and July 30, 2022, to fix possibly faulty seat belts.

Maruti Suzuki with about 40% of the market share is the largest small car manufacturer in the country.