Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S cars for Airbag control unit defect

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it will recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles for replacing Airbag Control Unit free of cost for possible defects.

The vehicles that will be recalled have been manufactured between 6th August 2022 to 16th August 2022. The recall is being undertaken to replace the Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

“Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced,” Maruti Suzuki said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for the replacement of the defective Airbag Control Unit.

“Customers may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents,” the company said.

The share price of Maruti Suzuki was trading 0.17 per cent down at Rs 8707.30 on the BSE at 10.49 am.

(inputs from ANI)