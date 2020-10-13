India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday announced that its entry-level model Alto has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone since its launch 20 years ago.

“Empowering more than 40 lakh Indian households with a sense of pride, India’s Favourite Car – Alto, proudly celebrates 20 years of setting unmatched industry benchmarks,” the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Alto is testament of an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India, it added.

Launched in 2000, Alto hit its 10-lakh sales mark in 2008. By the year 2016, it had already hit sales mark of 30 lakhs. In August t his year, Alto crossed the mark of 40 lakhs sales figure.

“Alto has undergone multiple changes and upgrades in the last two decades which has made it more contemporary and aligned to the evolving needs of the customer,” the auto major said.

“Alto, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has been ranked as the number one selling car in last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The model has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for first-time buyers, he added.

“We’ve seen that nearly 76 per cent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20, which has further increased to 84 per cent for the current year,” Srivastava said.

“Today brand Alto is aptly positioned as ‘Desh Ki Shaan’, as it instils a strong emotion of pride amongst its 40 lakh customer base, a feat unmatched by any other car in India,” he added.

The mass acceptance of Alto has helped it to emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment every year since the past 16 years, MSI noted.

Besides selling in the domestic market, MSI has also exported the model to over 40 countries, including markets in Latin America, Africa and South Asia.