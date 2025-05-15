Passenger vehicle wholesales register 4% growth in April to 3,48,847 units

Passenger vehicle wholesales got off to a positive start in fiscal 2025–26, registering nearly 4% growth in April to 348,847 units.

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the two-wheeler performance in April dropped by 16.7% to 1.45 million units.

Further, three-wheelers, which had been posting good growth numbers during 2024–25, also saw a marginal decline in dispatches — down by 0.7% to 49,441 units.

Within PVs, sales of passenger cars continued to decline, dropping by 5.4% in April, while utility vehicles (UVs) grew by 12.1% to 201,062 units.

JSW, Kia and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have posted strong growth in domestic PV sales, while Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Nissan have registered growth in exports. PV exports shot up by 20% in April amid geopolitical tensions.

In two-wheelers, motorcycle dispatches have suffered the most, declining by 22.7%, while scooter sales declined by 5.7%.

A strong decline in sales in April was witnessed by Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp saw a strong decline in sales in April falling by 13% and 44% respectively.

Notably last month, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) indicated that two-wheeler dealers anticipated a boost from festive buying and wedding season demand. However, they remained wary of rising OBD-2B costs, weak rural liquidity, and mounting competition from electric vehicles.

Two-wheeler exports overall were up by nearly 15% in April.

In the three-wheeler segment, electric rickshaw sales fell sharply by 36.5% in April, while passenger carrier sales grew by a modest 2.2%.