VRS for the Vehicles

The car I drive, a humble Maruti Alto, is about to complete fifteen years in a few days. That would be the human equivalent of “retirement age” and alas, like the senior citizens who are forced to hang up their boots irrespective of the level of fitness of their physical and mental faculties, the automobile has to go off the Kolkata roads as per regulation.

A trifle unfair I feel. Because like the humans who have aged gracefully and maintained themselves well but are nevertheless pushed into the desolation of joblessness and inactivity, my Maruti too is facing retrenchment even though it is in impeccable condition. With a strong engine and a great body, it can give any upstart new model a run for its money.

Advertisement

Sure, somedays, especially during the rains, it’s a little cranky and moody and refuses to start, giving the ignition key the cold shoulder. But give it a little extra push, perhaps step on the gas a bit more and hear it rev up like a Ferrari. I mean who doesn’t like a bit of oiling or buttering up? And you should see it on days when it gets a professional shampoo and rolls out of the servicing station shining, its burgundy coat shimmering in the sun like salon-treated tresses. It totally laps up all the attention from passersby and drivers of fellow cars.

Advertisement

So other than the slow starts on damp days mentioned earlier or perhaps a jammed door lock here or a malfunctioning windshield wiper there (much like an elderly person’s knee pain or a joint ache which can easily be treated with mild doses of medication), the car is in smooth running condition.

Like their human counterparts, who though past sixty, often have an edge over youngsters in terms of their experience and wisdom, old cars too have their value. For instance, unlike new cars which are sometimes too stiff initially, like when changing gears, older vehicles, having been in motion for years, have a smoothness which makes driving a breeze. And yet, old cars do not get the respect they deserve. Considered junk, its price comes crashing down as does the owners’ pride, with second-hand buyers quoting anything from one-fourth of its original cost to suggesting that they are doing you a big favor by toeing it away. Short of declaring that you should pay them for the privilege, they would do anything to devalue your once prized possession.

But wait. Good news has filtered in with a phone call from a friend. All you automobile owners out there facing a similar predicament don’t give up.

You can extend the registration of the car for five-year periods for a fee and it can ply the city roads. In fact, the friend informs me that the 15-year-rule mainly extends to commercial vehicles and not to private cars. And also, the car is perfectly legally permitted to ply the roads outside the city limits. However the renewal has to be done before the expiry date.

The process is as follows: You have to take your car to your regional motor vehicles office, fill up a form, pay the fee (Rs 5,240), get the car inspected at the spot (this is a mandatory step), submit the filled up form at the designated counter and head back home. If you find the process difficult to navigate you can hire an agent to do the work for you. You are sure to find them waiting to help at the gates. You also need to get the license plate updated at a Maruti showroom, which will update the details. The registration card will be mailed to you at your registered address.