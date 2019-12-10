Liquor worth over Rs 252 crore has been seized during the last two years from different parts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the state Assembly.

The chief minister was responding to queries raised by MLAs of opposition parties during the Question Hour of the three-day Assembly session, which started on Monday.

The seized liquor included Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) costing Rs 231 crore, beer worth Rs 17.79 crore and country-made liquor amounting to Rs 3.12 crore, stated Rupani’s written reply.

Among all the districts of the province, Ahmedabad topped the charts with seizure of IMFL worth Rs 25.08 crore, followed by Banaskantha with Rs 22.13 crore and Valsad with Rs 17.15 crore, the official figures stated.

Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are banned.

