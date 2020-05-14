Automobili Lamborghini has joined hands with Bitstamps to launch a first-ever digital stamp. This collaboration follows launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the model Lamborghini digitally unveiled at the beginning of May 2020, following the company’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The stamp is part of a themed series called, The Automobili Lamborghini Collection, and will feature more than 29 of company’s most iconic cars.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder stamp is available from today, but it will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces.

Each stamp is a “single” digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

Within their collection album, Lamborghini fans will be able to admire their stamps, check the progress of their collection and the stamps not yet acquired, decide whether to give them as a gift by sending them with an e-card or resell them on the Marketplace that will open in the next few months.

In real life, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is a dream car that is powered by the same naturally aspirated V10 engine that can be found in the roofed version of the Huracán EVO.

This latest car offers 449kW of power and 560Nm of torque and comes with a lightweight soft rooftop.