Transport dept plans policy on use of LED lights

The rampant use of LED lamps by drivers has become a menace both on city roads and highways. Premium cars like the BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, MG, Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, come with inbuilt LED lamps

The state transport department is set to bring out a comprehensive policy on the use of headlights in cars and two-wheelers fitted with LED lamps. State transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said a comprehensive scheme would be prepared on the use of headlights.

“The drivers and owners will have to follow the instructions failing which, actions will be taken against them,” he said. The transport department is discussing the matter with automobile experts to prepare the policy.

The rampant use of LED lamps by drivers has become a menace both on city roads and highways. Premium cars like the BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, MG, Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, come with inbuilt LED lamps.

Premium bike companies like BMW, Bugatti, Suzuki, Harley Davidson come with the LED lamps. Bimal Kundu, owner of a shop selling car and bike accessories said there is a tendency among a section of car and bike owners to instal LED lamps, and thick tyres with alloy wheels, replacing the original headlights and tyres.

Even auto rickshaw and toto drivers and even bicycle riders are using LED lamps. A former deputy commissioner of traffic, Kolkata Police said the LED lamps pose a major problem to the drivers coming from the opposite direction. “As most of the drivers do not know the use of headlights, they have a tendency to use the high beam of the headlight that causes major problems. He said a comprehensive scheme on the use of LED lamps is welcomed.”

Mr Chakraborty said he had received complaints from people regarding rampant misuse of LED lamps. He said the installation of LED lamps in bikes, replacing the original lights will be removed. They will be uninstalled from cars where they have been put later.

Some trucks and heavy-duty vehicles also use LED lamps. “Just as there is a ban on air horns, we are considering a proposal to ban LED lamps that are installed on cars and bikes after the purchase by the owners. One is not allowed to use LED lamps that cause inconvenience to others which might lead to accidents, Mr Chakraborty said.

He did not elaborate how the use of LED lamps would be controlled. An officer of AAEI also welcomed the move of the transport department to check the rampant use of LED lamps.