Bold Elegance: Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule in India

Automobili Lamborghini India presents the Urus Graphite Capsule, creating distinctive new opportunities for expression in color and trim on the Lamborghini Super SUV. The launch also marked the delivery of the country’s first Urus Graphite Capsule in Nero Noctis exterior colour with Arancio Argos as a shiny accent colour.

The Urus Graphite Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021. It comes with new exterior matt colors like the white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis, and grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres all of which are trendy yet subtle. The lower parts of the car around the front, rear and side sills are all finished in the matt body colour.

Four shiny accent colors are offered, orange Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and green Verde Scandal, picking out the distinctive lines of the Urus on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler and making a bold statement. The 23” Taigete rims, dedicated to the Graphite Capsule, also sport the accent color while on the rear, the exhaust features a new, dedicated black chrome finish.

The Urus Graphite Capsule elevates the potential for customization to a higher level with more than 16 different color combinations to delight even the most demanding customers.

The interior highlights the elegant and stylish persona of the Urus Graphite Capsule, introducing dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matt-finish carbon fiber inserts. The exterior accent colors are carried over into the Graphite Capsule Urus’ interior, enriching the upholstery with the contrast color featuring in the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests.

Speaking at the launch, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India said, “The Urus has proven to be a game changer for Lamborghini business in India. Starting from creating a completely new category of SSUVs, Urus contributes to over 50 percent of our brand volumes in the country. We delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in super luxury vehicle segment.

“Today, we are excited to bring India’s first Urus in Graphite Capsule. The Graphite Capsule not only provides versatility of the SUV but its matt colors and styling is as adaptable and versatile as its presence in every high-performance and lifestyle environment, The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality and way of life on their Lamborghini.”

The ventilated Alcantara seats are an exclusive option only available on the Urus Graphite.