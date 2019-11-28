The 220 MW third nuclear power unit at Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) in Karnataka nuclear power unit restarted generating power on Wednesday evening informed Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO).

The Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) stopped generation on November 5 for ‘Generator Protection Operated’. With the restart, all the four 220 MW nuclear power units in KGS are generating power. On Wednesday, the four units had generated about 653 MW.

Come December 1, the first 220 MW units at Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) is expected to restart generation after it was shut down on 30.01.2018 for annual maintenance.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two units of 220 MW each at MAPS. First one is Kaiga Generating Station (KGS). NPCIL’s second unit is at Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu with two 1,000 MW units with that generated of 1,500 MW on Wednesday.

