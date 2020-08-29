National power grid operator Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), Union Ministry of Power, on Friday, released a video Nari Shakti to celebrate and acknowledge the extraordinary role played by women employees at POSOCO.

The video was released by Meenakshi Davar, Director HR, from Corporate Centre Office during a webinar in which POSOCO Chairman & Managing Director, KVS Baba; Director System Operation, SR Narasimhan; Director Market Operation, SS Barpanda; Director Finance, RK Srivastava; SK Sonee, Advisor, POSOCO; all RLDC heads and trainees were present.

Meenakshi Davar said, “Today women face the challenge of figuring out how to have more tangible influence on mixed gender teams. POSOCO offers women the best opportunities to achieve these goals. They are encouraged to challenge the conventional assumptions, to inspire teams; they are encouraged to translate their ideas into actionable goals and results.”

T Kalanithy, Senior General Manager, SRLDC said, “POSOCO is a knowledge-based company. I am grateful to the management who has enabled me to lead this team of passionate engineers and take up different roles and face various challenges. I have the freedom to work in my ideal space creatively and independently. On both personal and professional fronts, POSOCO has ensured overall development for women.”

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly owned Government of India Schedule – A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It was formed in March 2009 to handle the power management functions of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited but made a separate company in January 2017.

It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) under Section 27 of The Electricity Act 2003 and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under Section 26 of The Electricity Act, 2003.