Air India has warned the public against fake social media handles offering jobs and false discounts on its ticket. On Wednesday, it released a disclaimer on its official website and a series of tweets and a, explaining the situation.

“It has come to our notice that some miscreants are using our brand name & identity to extract confidential bank & personal details from passengers. Claiming to represent Air India, they are also demanding money in exchange for job. We request all to exercise caution,” said the airline in a series of tweets.

As per the airline, several fake accounts on different social media platforms are using the state-run airline’s registered trademark and people associated with them are posing as its authorized agents.

The airline further urged its customers to visit its verified social media handles and website for any assistance.

“We would like to inform our esteemed passengers that for booking related issues please use our website, mobile app, or visit city booking offices or authorised agents. Job aspirants should visit our website to check any notified vacancies,” Air India said in another tweet.

#FlyAI : We advise all to send messages to our verified social media handles only. For information regarding Official Air India Channels and fake social media handles being run in the name of Air India please visit https://t.co/OoY8qPjUCy (3/3) . — Air India (@airindiain) January 29, 2020

In this regard, the national carrier released a detailed version of the notice along with the images of the fake accounts.

In the same disclaimer, the state-run airline warned that unauthorised use of its logo or trademark is an offence under the applicable laws. The link of the disclaimer was mentioned in the third and last part of its tweet.

Earlier this week, the government announced plans to sell 100 per cent stake in Air India. The decision was taken after the government failed to draw a single bid for the majority of its stakes in the airline in 2018.

Currently, the airline is sitting on a debt of approx. Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

(With input from agencies)