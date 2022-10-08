‘Invest Rajasthan’ focusses on MSME

The second day of ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector on Saturday, which saw a diverse group of experts, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, investors and opinion makers discussing and sharing their thoughts on how to accelerate the pace of MSME’s growth in Rajasthan.

In her keynote address on ‘Growth Strategies of MSMEs’ in Rajasthan, Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan, said: “MSME represents 95 per cent of companies globally and contributes to about 60 per cent of all employment. Rajasthan has proactively taken many initiatives including the launch of MSME 2022 policy to lay the foundation for future ready MSME sector.”

Rajiv Arora, Chairman, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation, said that the share of MSME in the country’s GDP is 31 percent and 48 per cent in exports, adding that this conclave on MSME and the insights shared by the dignitaries today will prove quite useful for the sector’s growth.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “The state government has always taken a positive approach for the MSME sector. We believe that with a strong MSME sector, we will have greater employment, and development of the state. Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for the MSME industry. These MSME entrepreneurs will become big industrialists tomorrow.”

Shakuntla Rawat, Minister for Industries and Commerce, said: “MSME sector is a very vibrant sector of the Indian economy and plays a very important role in socio-economic development of the country. Out of the total existing industries in the state, most of the industries fall under the MSME category. Many industries like textiles, crafts, mining, agriculture, food processing metals, footwear, fall in this category.”

A panel discussion was also held on the Zero Defect and Zero Effect, which was conducted by S Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI, along with Rohit Saboo, President and CEO of National Engineering Industries Ltd and Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Quality Council of India.