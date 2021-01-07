India is home to more than 30,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who are selling consumer products and services. These enterprises face numerous challenges when it comes to marketing themselves, especially in the online space, primarily owing to budgetary or skill constraints. The owners of these ventures can now heave a sigh of relief as Infinique Mall is here.

Infinique Mall is a “curated online mall” that retails products that are unique &/or rare products & services which are exclusive. It is different from the physical malls that you frequent every weekend because it gives you a more convenient online experience, whenever and wherever you want.

Established in August 2020, Infinique Mall has been in the making for the past 2 years, as far as its business model, technical expertise or curating the brands is concerned.

The USP of this space will be the easy online access that it provides to the consumers towards “unique, rare, and curated products and services.” Each product or service that features here is premium quality and niche in its appeal, guaranteeing user satisfaction and value for money.

The team behind this unique shopping experience is headed by KK Mathew, Chairman. Mathew heads a professional board which has Attur Prabhakar Srivatsan (Managing Director), Nigel Mathew (Chief Operating Officer), Satyajeet Pant Balekundri (Chief Business Officer, and Varun Jaura (Chief Revenue Officer) as its members.

Together, this team brings to Infinique Mall a combined work experience of 200+ years that is versatile at the same time, gathered from sectors like FMCG, FMCD, Retail, Telecom and PR/Advertising.

This Bengaluru-based company is owned and operated by BizEdge Disha Private Limited and is currently focusing on start-ups and the SME segment, not just in India but around the world. There are about 1 lakh+ SMEs overseas as well who are looking for the kind of online space that Infinique is offering.

Considering this section of business owners as the “backbone of the national economic structure”, especially in the wake of the Corona pandemic, it is said that this sector provides employment to more than 120 million persons, contributing about 45% of the overall exports from India.

Just like you have in a physical mall, consumers can get online and explore Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) for products and services, Multi Brand Outlets (MBO) called Rare Basket for FMCG products and Unique-Kart for FMCD products.

Infinique Mall works on a drop shipping model and its target remains the SEC A consumers who are currently 8.5% of the country’s total population (about 12.5 crores) but this section of consumers is growing at a rate of 2.5% yearly.