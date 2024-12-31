India’s fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov recorded at Rs 8.47 trillion

India’s fiscal deficit for April-November was Rs 8.47 trillion, or 52.5 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, data from the government said

In this period, the net tax receipts were at Rs 14.43 trillion, or 56 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 14.36 trillion for the same period last year.

Advertisement

Total government expenditure for the eight months was Rs 27.41 trillion, or about 57 per cent of the annual goal. The government spent Rs 26.52 trillion in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Till November, the government’s capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was Rs 5.13 lakh crore, or 46.2 per cent of the annual target, as against Rs 5.86 lakh crore for the same period a year earlier.

Recently, the finance ministry in a document said that the government will continue its focus on improving quality spending, strengthening the social security net and bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of the GDP in FY26.

As against total expenditure of Rs 48.21 lakh crore, the expenditure in first half of FY25 was Rs 21.11 lakh crore or about 43.8 per cent of BE.

Total non-debt receipt of the Centre was estimated at about Rs 32.07 lakh crore. It comprised tax revenue (net to Centre) of about Rs 25.83 lakh crore, non-tax revenue of about Rs 5.46 lakh crore, and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 0.78 lakh crore.