India moves two spots ahead in the Global Innovation Index (GII); Niti Aayog to host India launch of GII

India has climbed two spots in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 rankings and is now ranked 46th, by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

India has been on a rising trajectory in the Global Innovation Index (GII), over the past several years, after being located at the 81st place in 2015.

Innovation has been at the forefront of India’s battle against the unprecedented crisis created by the pandemic and will be pivotal in driving the country’s resilience and self-reliance, Niti Aayog said today.

The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organizations.

The Scientific Departments like the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem.

The Niti Aayog has been working to ensure optimization of national efforts for bringing policy-led innovation in different areas such as electric vehicles, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space, alternative energy sources, etc.

The India Innovation Index, the latest edition of which was released last year by the Niti Aayog, has been widely accepted as a major step in the direction of decentralization of innovation across all States of India.

A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India’s position in the global rankings has been provided by the Niti Aayog, including in the GII.

The Niti Aayog, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), is hosting, virtually, the India Launch of the GII and the Global Innovation Conclave during 21-22 September.

The launch session will be attended by Dr V K Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog; Dr K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India; Mr Daren Tang, Director General, WIPO and others.