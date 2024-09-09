India-Japan Finance Dialogue held in Tokyo to discuss macroeconomic situation

The 2nd India-Japan Finance Dialogue was held in Tokyo to discuss their views on the macroeconomic situation in both countries.

Atsushi Mimura, Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Japan, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, India held the dialogue 6th September, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

At the meeting, the participants exchanged their views on the macroeconomic situation in both countries, and discussed cooperation in third countries, bilateral cooperation, and international issues.

The participants also shared views on financial sector issues, including regulation and supervision, financial digitalisation, as well as other policy initiatives in both countries.

The participants were also joined by representatives of Japan’s financial services industry for a session to discuss various financial regulatory issues towards further expansion of investment in India.

Japanese delegation included the representatives from Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency. From the Indian side, the representatives from Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and International Financial Services Centres Authority participated in the discussion.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions for further promoting financial cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations, and agreed to explore holding the next round of the Dialogue in New Delhi.