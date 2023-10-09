India, Indianness and Patanjali gain ground in South Korea: Acharya Balkrishna

General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth Acharya Balkrishna called it a matter of pride that the time-tested diplomatic relationship between Indian and Korean entered fiftieth year. But he said the relationship dates back to hundreds and thousands of years.

Nevertheless, it is a matter of great joy that the two countries are celebrating the fiftieth year of their diplomatic relations, the Acharya said while speaking at the Wellness Festival-2023 organised in Yangsung Bukto province of South Korea.

The general secretary of Patanjali was a special invitee on the occasion. In his speech, he dwelt at length on the subject of Indian and Sanatan culture and Ayurvedic medicines.

During the festival, Acharyaji released a book titled “Glossary of Korean Medicines” compiled by the Patanjali group. The book received lots of accolades.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Youngsung Bukto expressed his desire to establish an Indian village in his region in future and also work with the Patanjali on the Korean Medicine System.

He said the work that enhances Indianness and pride of India would definitely strengthen our mutual relations.

A separate pavilion was made available for Patanjali products in this festival. Much enthusiasm was observed amongst the Korean people in the Patanjali stall. Acharya ji said there was trust and acceptance among the people towards Patanjali products.

“We are happy that most of the people here are already aware about Patanjali products,” he said, adding that it was a pleasant surprise for them that the people there have already been using Patanjali Dantkanti and many other products.

‘Wellness Walk’ and Yoga were also organised during the festival. Successful coordination of all these programmes was done by Dr. Hero Hitto, senior advisor to the University Research Committee of Subharti University, Meerut.

Chief Executive Officer of Subharti University, Dr. Shaly Raj, Director of Holistic Medicine, Dr. Rohit Ravindra, Vice-Chancellor of Jamnagar University, Dr. Hirabhai Patel, Dean and Professor of Banaras Hindu University and Diplomat and Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy in South Korea. Mission Shri Nishi Kant Singh ji among others were present on the occasion.