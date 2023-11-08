HPCL reports record half-yearly consolidated profit

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has reported ₹102,618 crore revenue from operations for the period July-September 2023. The revenues for the period was ₹ 2,21,662 crore.

The company has reported the highest-ever half-yearly consolidated profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹ 12,592 crore during the aforementioned period (Consolidated Net Loss of ₹ 11,033 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year).

Standalone PAT during this period at ₹ 11,322 crore was also the highest-ever as compared to Standalone Net Loss of ₹12,369 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year. The standalone PAT for the period Jul-Sep 2023 was ₹ 5,118 crore (Net Loss of ₹ 2,172 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year).

Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for the period Jul-Sep 2023 were US$ 13.33 per barrel (US$ 8.41 per barrel during the corresponding period of the previous year). The Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for the period Apr-Sep 2023 were US$ 10.49 per barrel (US$ 12.62 per barrel during the corresponding period of the previous year).