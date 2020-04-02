Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday committed Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the government for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group’s support to the PM Cares Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central & State governments, armed and paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic,” HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parek said in a statement.

The donation from HDFC group follows Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation’s contribution to the PM CARES, who had committed total Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling “unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis” the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) were set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.