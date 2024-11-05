Haryana: Over Rs 11522 cr paid to farmers against purchase of paddy, millet

The procurement process of paddy and millet crops is going on smoothly in mandis across Haryana and timely payment is being ensured to the farmers. So far, an amount of more than Rs 11,522 crore has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of paddy and millet farmers. This includes an amount of Rs 10510.79 crore for paddy and Rs 1011.31 crore for millet.

Giving more information in this regard, a spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Tuesday said that during the ongoing procurement season, the purchase of paddy and millet is going on smoothly in the mandis. He said that 49,79,172 MT paddy has so far arrived in mandis of the State out of which 48,57,405 MT has been procured.

He said that the facility of online gate pass has been provided to the farmers ensuring they can sell their crops without any hassle and avoid unnecessary delays when entering the mandis. The government is giving a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 per quintal for normal paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy. All senior officials are closely monitoring the entire procurement process, he added.

Advertisement

The spokesperson further said that the highest arrival of 9,90,294 metric tonnes of paddy in Haryana has been made in mandis of district Kurukshetra.

Similarly, 8,25,493 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in the mandis of district Karnal, 8,07,084 metric tonnes in the mandis of district Kaithal, 6,09,789 metric tonnes in district Fatehabad, 5,69,831 metric tonnes in the mandis of district Ambala and 5,59,176 metric tonnes in the mandis of district Yamunanagar.

Likewise, 1,93,859 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in mandis of district Jind , 2,15,995 metric tonnes in mandis of district Sirsa and 90,753 metric tonnes in district Panchkula.