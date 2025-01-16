Guwahati to host 2nd Indian Direct Selling Conference and Expo

Guwahati will host 2nd edition of Indian Direct Selling Conference and Expo which focuses on topics such as industry growth, regulatory frameworks, consumer awareness, reforms, policy advocacy, and empowerment of women and youth through direct selling opportunities.

The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) said the event will feature a grand exhibition showcasing products, services, and innovations from IDSA member companies.

Other key attractions include recognition of women entrepreneurs for their achievements in the Northeast region to celebrate entrepreneurial success and interactive sessions with direct selling entrepreneurs and students of colleges and universities.

The Expo will further witness a unique showcase of Northeast culture and innovations in the direct selling industry through a product ramp walk by models adorned in northeast attire, it added.

India’s direct selling industry’s growth, with a market size exceeding Rs 21,282 crore, ranking 11th globally.

The sector demonstrated a 12 per cent growth rate in 2022–23 and boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8 per cent.

Northeast India, with a market share of 8.7 per cent, contributes over Rs 1,800 crore to the national turnover while providing self-income opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region, the press statement added.

Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, leads with Rs 1,009 crore in sales and a 4.7 per cent market share, supported by over 2.4 lakh direct sellers. The contribution of the other seven northeastern states includes Manipur (Rs 288 cr), Nagaland (Rs 227 cr), Mizoram (Rs 156 cr), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 78 cr), Tripura (Rs 72 cr), Meghalaya (Rs 19 cr), and Sikkim (Rs 5 cr). The industry contributes over Rs 270 crore annually to the region’s state exchequer.

IDSA is of the strong view that the 2025 Northeast Direct Selling Expo is expected to serve as a platform for fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration, further solidifying the Northeast’s pivotal role in India’s direct selling sector.