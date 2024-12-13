Expo showcases latest innovations in security sector

India’s security landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with cities increasingly adopting advanced solutions such as video analytics, facial recognition, and integrated CCTV systems, driving the shift toward smarter and safer urban environments. AI-powered solutions are revolutionising security systems, while strategic partnerships are fostering innovation in critical areas like quantum technology and cybersecurity.

Highlighting the significance of the ongoing collaboration between the UK and India in the security sector, Christina Scott, Deputy High Commissioner, UK High Commission in India, said, “India’s success in executing the world’s largest democratic process with minimal risks highlights the strength of its security infrastructure. The UK, as the third-largest exporter of security and defence technologies, continues to lead in innovation and R&D.”

She said initiatives like the technology security initiative and strengthened bilateral strategic partnerships underscore “our commitment to advancing collaboration in cutting-edge areas such as quantum, cybersecurity, and emerging threats”.

“With India’s unmatched manufacturing capabilities and the UK’s technological expertise, the potential for joint efforts to address global security challenges is immense,” she said. Scott made the remarks at the 17th edition of International Fire and Security Conference and Exhibition (IFSEC) India 2024 organised by Informa Markets in India. She said the participation of prominent British companies at the UK Pavilion exemplifies this shared vision for a secure future.

From cutting-edge CCTV and video surveillance systems to biometrics, RFID, integrated systems, and perimeter security technologies, the expo showcased latest innovations shaping the future of security. With the Indian electronic security market expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.36 billion by 2029, at a strong CAGR of 23.57 per cent, IFSEC India serves as a key platform for exploring groundbreaking solutions and industry advancements.

Meanwhile, airing his views on the security sector, SK Singh, DCP, Delhi Traffic Police, HQ & Road Safety, said advanced technologies like AI-driven facial recognition and anomaly detection have transformed security systems but also introduced challenges such as password breaches and vulnerability exploitation.

“With 35 per cent of critical assets still at risk of cyber threats, integrating robust digital defences alongside physical measures has become imperative. Innovations like spider networks, developed by Indian scientists, underscore the nation’s ability to tackle these evolving security challenges effectively,” he said.