IDSA agrees to implement robust measures to distance industry from unethical operators

The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) has outlined strategies to strengthen the brand image of the direct selling sector through public awareness initiatives and collaborations with the government, develop robust AI and digital guidelines, ensure technological advancements become vital tools for growth, and protect the livelihoods of direct sellers by creating policies that foster fairness and opportunity.

During a meeting convened by the IDSA on Wednesday, CEOs from leading companies unanimously resolved to collaborate on key issues affecting the sector with a focus on reputation building, ethical practices, and empowerment.

With regard to reputation building, it was agreed to implement robust measures to distance the industry from unethical operators and launch campaigns to educate the public about legitimate direct selling practices and the value the industry offers.

Speaking on the occasion, IDSA Chairperson Vivek Katoch said, “This meeting marks a turning point for the direct selling industry in India. By uniting to tackle challenges and emphasising reputation building, we are ensuring a sustainable future for the sector. Our collective efforts will empower millions of individuals, especially women, and reinforce consumer trust and elevate the industry to greater heights.”

The meeting was of the view of upholding high product quality and transparency about ingredients and benefits, providing comprehensive training to distributors to ensure responsible and ethical business operations, strengthening adherence to legal frameworks and regulatory standards, and enhancing consumer protection mechanisms to build trust and credibility.

The leaders identified the pressing need to combat the adverse effects of fraudulent operators who tarnish the industry’s image through Ponzi and pyramid schemes.

“Such activities not only erode consumer trust but also harm legitimate businesses. To counter this, the industry leaders pledged to work collectively to promote transparency, safeguard consumer interests, and foster a trustworthy environment for direct selling,” the IDSA said.